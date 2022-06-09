Benton Beach Park Gets New Playground Equipment

BENTON COUNTY -- Visitors to Benton Beach Park on Little Rock Lake will have some new playground equipment to enjoy.

The equipment was donated to Benton County by Sauk Rapids after the city installed a new playground system at Lions Park.

Installation of the playground was made possible by donations from Langola Township, the Rice Sportsmen's Club and the Rice Lions Club.

Saldana Excavating and Aggregates also donated 80 yards of sand for the flooring under the equipment.