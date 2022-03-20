Becker Takes Second at State Tournament, Albany Finishes Fourth

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2022 MSHSL Girls Basketball State Tournament has come to an end, and one central Minnesota team is coming home with some hardware.

Saturday marked the final day of competition, with Albany High School fighting for third in Class AA and Becker reaching for first in Class AAA.

The Bulldogs came up short 60-51 in the title game against Totino-Grace High School but still earned the second-place finish. Becker won the title back in 2021, was a co-champ in 2020, and finished in second place in 2019.

The Huskies fell to Minnehaha Academy in a heartbreaking 53-52 decision to finish in fourth.

