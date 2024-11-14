Becker Football Advances To Prep Bowl With Win Over Marshall Thursday
The Becker Bulldogs are headed to the Prep Bowl for the tenth time in school history after beating Marshall 28-7 Thursday in a Class 4A football state tournament semifinal matchup at US Bank Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter the Bulldogs struck first just ten seconds into the second quarter when Sawyer Brown found Mitchell Soltau with a 14-yard pass for a touchdown, followed by a successful extra point attempt from Evan Norberg to make the score 7-0.
Becker got another score with 4:07 left in the second quarter when Brown found the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0. However, Marshall was able to get on the board late in the second on a one yard touchdown run from Gavin Schaefer to cut the Bulldogs' lead in half.
Becker expanded its lead with a pair of third quarter touchdowns. The first was a five yard rushing touchdown by Cody Klatt and the second a 29-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Kowalkowski to Carter Reckelberg to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 28-7.
The other half of the Class 4A bracket pits Orono against Totino-Grace on Friday morning at US Bank Stadium. The winner will face Becker on Friday, November 22nd at 1 p.m..
The Bulldogs are 12-0 so far this season and are making their first appearance in the Prep Bowl since the 2015 season in which they won the title with a win over South St. Paul. Becker is 3-6 all time in the state championship game.