Becker Community Center Green-Lights New Equipment

BECKER (WJON News) - New exercise equipment is on the way to the Becker Community Center.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, members voted to replace about ten pieces of workout equipment that have reached the end of their useful life.

Recreation Services Manager Bartt Gevens explains the repair of the old equipment is causing problems at the center.

The equipment that's being proposed for purchase is a like-for-like (with what) we already have there. We're not looking to switch that up at all. We just want equipment that meets the expectations of our users, and then hopefully does not come with any of the repair issues that our current staff is having.

The manufacturer of some of the old equipment has gone out of business, making parts hard to find.

The new equipment includes:

Multi-press

Lat pulldown

Leg extension

Hip abductor

Ab/Lower back

Leg/Calf press

Preacher Curl

Rowing machine

Hack Squat

The almost $40,000 price tag will be covered by the Community Center fitness equipment replacement fund.

