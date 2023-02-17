Baseball Camp Set For President’s Day At SCSU

Starz of Tomorrow Baseball Academy will hold its annual Presidents Day baseball camp on Monday at St. Cloud State University's Husky Dome.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature fun activities and a focus on fundamentals. Kids from age six to 13 are invited to take part and there is also a high school camp that runs form 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a prospect showcase.

Over 25,000 players have attended similar camps hosted by the SCSU staff and 250 of them have advanced to play college baseball... 20 of them even advanced to professional baseball.

Campers are asked to bring their own shoes (NO CLEATS), glove and baseball apparel. Camp shirts, some equipment and a pizza lunch will be provided.

The Presidents Day camp costs $100 per camper with a team rate of $50 per camper.

More information on the camps can be found on the Starz of Tomorrow website.