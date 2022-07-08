Barbie’s Dream House for Sale in St. Cloud

ST. Cloud -- Barbie's dream home is for sale... in St. Cloud.

A new listing at Edina Realty showcases a home that has already raised quite a few eyebrows.

Realtor Dolly Langer says the three bath - two bedroom home in South St. Cloud has been through two owners.

Yeah, it was built in 1940 A family lived here and there were kids raised here the estate of the original owner sold it in 2019 to the person who owns it now who's really just selling it because he's relocating out of state.

The kitchen is finished in a hot pink color with lime green accents throughout the home. Langer says the owner took color cues from the existing furniture and fixtures that have remained unchanged since the 1940's.

The colors in the the main floor is all the new owner. Upstairs, that's pretty much the way it was when he bought it: the wallpaper, the circus bathroom.

If you're interested, act fast. Langer says interest in the home has already been brisk.

Yeah, we've had a really nice amount of interest and showing requests. And of course, the internet is going crazy.

For the home listing, click here.