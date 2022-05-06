Avon Teen Airlifted Following Rollover Crash in Stearns County

ALBANY -- An Avon teenager was airlifted to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on County Road 10 and 390th Street in Krain Township, near Albany.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Caleb Albritton was heading north on County Road 10 when his vehicle left the roadway, hit an approach and rolled into a nearby field.

Albrittion was thrown from the vehicle, but was able to flag down help.

He was treated at the scene by Albany Rescue and Melrose Ambulance before he was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

Authorities say alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.