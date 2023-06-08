Authorities Spreading the Word on Legal Cannabis

FOLEY (WJON News) - Recreational marijuana will become legal in Minnesota on August 1st, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out this summer to let everyone know the rules.

Get our free mobile app

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says he’s most concerned about young people getting access to cannabis products.

I think the thing I'm most concerned about is youth access. I understand that the law says you have to be 21 to possess this stuff. The issue I see is that undoubtedly this is going to mean there is more of a substance out there and it's more available for people to have access to and I think that inevitably is going to more often end up in the hands of young people.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has the following tips:

All Minnesotans over 21 can carry up to two ounces of cannabis flower in public and have up to two pounds of cannabis flower at a private residence.

Adults can grow up to eight plants at a residence.

You must have a state license to sell cannabis products.

You cannot possess more than 8 grams of cannabis concentrate or possess more than 800 milligrams of edible cannabis products.

You cannot operate a vehicle, boat, or airplane under the influence of marijuana, and you are not allowed to carry a pistol under the influence.

Businesses will be allowed to ban cannabis from their property.

The state has not set exact rules for recreational marijuana yet, but Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says he hopes everyone will take the time to get the facts.

I think it's all very new, and there's going to be a lot of rumors and a lot of questions as we go into this. I think the important part is, for people that are considering using this product, they make sure that they're accessing official sources of information. They're actually going to state websites, accessing state laws, to make sure they're doing the right thing. And also to make sure that they're using it safely and responsibly.

At this time, Sheriff Heck believes violations of the rules will be a petty misdemeanor crime, like speeding. However, he says there are stiffer penalties available if someone should abuse the new rules.

READ RELATED ARTICLES