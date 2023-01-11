UPSALA (WJON News) -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the owner of a vehicle that hit a gas pump and drove away Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. at Lange Oil in Upsala.

The vehicle is described as a small SUV crossover that is orange in color, and has some damage to the front end of the driver's side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233.