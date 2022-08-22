Authorities Looking for Suspect in Clearwater Bank Robbery

CLEARWATER -- Authorities are looking for the person involved in a bank robbery in Clearwater Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the American Heritage Bank after a man approached the counter and said he had a gun. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a 4 door black car before police arrived.

Surveillance video, employees and witnesses from the bank describe the suspect as a thin black man wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the individual is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office tip line 763-682-7733.