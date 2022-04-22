Authorities Identify Man Who Died in Officer-Involved Shooting

ST. PAUL -- Authorities have identified the suspected killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man was 38-year-old Michael Johnson of Chisholm. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Get our free mobile app

The BCA has also identified the three officers involved in the shooting:

- Deputy Cody Dullinger, who has been with the sheriff's office for five years

- Officer Nick Grivna, who has been with Virginia Police Department for eight years

- Deputy Gavin Nichols (who fired non-lethal foam impact rounds) who has been with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office for six years.

All are on standard administrative leave.

Authorities say around 7:15 a.m. the suspect vehicle was found unoccupied in Chisholm. Officers then responded to a home in the 200 block of Central Avenue South and made contact with the Johnson.

The sheriff’s office says an officer-involved shooting followed, with Johnson requiring life-saving efforts by authorities. Authorities say Johnson died at the scene. No members of law enforcement were hurt.

The BCA investigation of the incident is ongoing.