Authorities Asking For Help Following String of Vehicle Break-Ins

ZIMMERMAN -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help following a series of vehicle break-ins over the weekend in Zimmerman.

Sheriff Joel Brott says the cases were reported between 4:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Sunday in multiple locations in Zimmerman.

Brott says the main locations of the break-ins were in the 13400-13500 block of Third Avenue South, 25000 block of 15th Street West and 13900 block of Seventh Avenue North.

The suspects stole wallets, credit cards, garage door openers, and gift cards.

Anyone in those areas that have security cameras that can help identify the suspects are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.

Brott says this is a good reminder for residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuable items inside.