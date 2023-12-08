At What Stage Of ‘Career Progression’ Are Minnesotans Mired?

I'm takin' what they're givin' cuz I'm workin' for a livin' ~ Huey Lewis

Oh, Huey. I wish my "work" involved recording albums and touring. Don't get me wrong: that is a LOT of work. It's just an immersive career that I would've preferred, had I actually possessed the talent to do it.

Alas, I'm a radio jock.

Researchers at the University of Bath - a place where our teenagers should regularly attend amirite? - interviewed 50 lawyers for some reason.

Oh...it was to get their opinions about career stuff. Fabulous.

You've heard of the Four Stages of Grief? Well, it could be up to 7, depending on who you ask. The researchers at the U of Bath wanted to learn about the four stages of career progression.

It turns out that the four stages of career progression are NOT:

Look for a job Get a job Work the job Get fired from the job

Rinse, repeat. That's just what I've experienced as a "career progression".

Actual adults experience the Four Stages of Career Progression as:

Excitement Anxiety Joy Disillusionment

You (are supposed to) start your career excited about the opportunity, but then "progress" to feeling anxiety about the career as your mentors become gatekeepers (progress-blockers) to success. As you eventually achieve your career goals, you experience joy!

And then disillusionment and disappointment set in, perhaps when you hit a wall or ceiling (usually not literally) in your career.

The researchers hope that this study will help places create a gooder work environment, but so far it's just made me question everything I've done over my past quarter century+ of working.

OH! That's stage 2: anxiety!

