As Predicted – Northern Lights Shining Bright In Minnesota (SEE PICTURES)

As predicted, many people were lucky enough to get a glimpse of the unbelievable light display in the sky here in Minnesota. Tonight may be another great evening of viewing as well, due to the CME's that happened a few days ago.

NORTHERN LIGHTS COULD HAVE A SECOND SHOWING FRIDAY 12-01-23

We are hoping that if you do get to enjoy the phenomenon, take a picture and send it to us to share with our community. Ann says thanks to the dog that woke her up at 4:30 am last night to find this nighttime sky above her yard.

Feel free to send your photos to kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com.

STEARNS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office had this beautiful photo to share. Pictured above. Edie Seelen had a great view of the skies as well and sent us some beautiful photos to share. See below.

Edie also sent us some lovely photos of the sky last night. The Beck. Bakery says it's good to be a baker. Nice to be awake when the sky is showing us it's beauty. See photo below.

