As A Crowe Flies, New Music From Black Crowes On The Way

The long wait is over for fans of Georgia rock band the Black Crowes as the group has announced they will be releasing a new album. The title of the new LP is "Happy Bastards." It will be their 10th studio album and first new music in 15 years.

The Black Crowes were formed by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson in Atlanta in 1984. The group was signed to their first record deal in 1989 and started to have some chart success. They are best known for their albums "Shake Your Money Maker" and "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion." Those two albums led to numerous top 40 singles such as: "Hard to Handle," "Jealous Again," "She Talks to Angels," and "Remedy." The Black Crowes have been on again, off again since the late 90s after Guitarist Marc Ford was fired and bassist Johnny Colt left.

The group reunited in 2020 to tour in support of the 30th Anniversary of "Shake Your Money Maker." "Happy Bastard" is set to be released on March 15th and it will feature the song "Wilted Rose" with country singer Lainey Wilson. The group has dropped the first single from the new LP titled "Wanting and Waiting." Fans have waited 15 years for a new album so a couple more months should be too bad. You can pre-order "Happy Bastards" on the Black Crowe's web page.

