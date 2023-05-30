AROUND TOWN: Here’s a few events to check out this week!

Submitted by the tournament sponsor:

I'm doing a fishing contest on Gull Lake in Brainerd mn on June 3rd. We are raising money to support MN Adult and Teen Challenge.

MN Adult and Teen Challenge is a Christ-centered faith-based treatment for drugs and alcohol. And because it's a faith-based treatment we get no funding for treatment, the state will help pay for room and board but not the treatment because it's Christ-centered. Thank you for checking this out.

God bless you