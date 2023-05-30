AROUND TOWN: Here’s a few events to check out this week!

AROUND TOWN: Here&#8217;s a few events to check out this week!

With Memorial Day in the rearview mirror, bring on the summer events! This week, there’s something for everyone in a full “Around Town” feature. You can get more information on these events, and many more, on our website: wjon.com. Plus, feel free to submit your own event by using the tab on the website or just email jeff@wjon.com. Get out and enjoy summer this week!

  • 1

    "She Can" at Jules' Bistro

    Jules Bistro

    This unique event is not your typical charity gathering and you don't need any prior experience or special tap shoes to participate – just bring your enthusiasm, grab your clean tennis shoes, and join in the fun! Learn how to tap dance in a relaxed setting while enjoying cocktails, mocktails, tapas, and desserts powered by Jules’ Bistro. You'll also have access to a silent auction and learn more about Zonta Club of St. Cloud's mission to provide support and mental health services, education, and career training to women in transition

  • 2

    Gull Lake Fundraising Tournament

    Craguns Resort

    Submitted by the tournament sponsor:

    I'm doing a fishing contest on Gull Lake in Brainerd mn on June 3rd. We are raising money to support MN Adult and Teen Challenge.

    MN Adult and Teen Challenge is a Christ-centered faith-based treatment for drugs and alcohol. And because it's a faith-based treatment we get no funding for treatment, the state will help pay for room and board but not the treatment because it's Christ-centered.  Thank you for checking this out.

    God bless you

  • 3

    Cars and Coffee in Cold Spring

    Carstar Auto Body

    We are hosting our 7th annual Cars and Coffee car show on June 3rd from 8 - Noon at CARSTAR Precision Collision.

  • 4

    Burger Night!

    Sauk Rapids VFW Post 992

    Meat Raffle to benefit Sauk Rapids Dance!

