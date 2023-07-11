Around Town: A Highlight of This Week&#8217;s Events

Around Town: A Highlight of This Week’s Events

There's another full week of events this week in Central Minnesota. Make sure you check out Sterling SummerFest and the summer concert from the St. Cloud Municipal Band!

If you have a fundraiser or nonprofit organization event on your calendar, make sure you let us know about it! Email: jeff@wjon.com

    St. Cloud Municipal Band - Marches and Musicals

    Barden Park

    SCMB will have four performances in Barden Park. Each of the Barden Park shows has a unique theme. On July 13th it’s Marches and Musicals with songs like Sounds of Sousa, Phantom of the Opera, and Send in the Clowns.

    Sterling Park SummerFest and Walk

    Sterling Senior Living

    Join us for our new and improved annual community event, Sterling Park SummerFest! Enjoy an afternoon of antique cars, food trucks/refreshments, a variety of entertainment, vendor booths, and a raffle with all proceeds benefitting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s!

    Archpastoral Visit to St. Cloud

    St. Cloud

    Great Vespers 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15th, Hierarchical Divine Liturgy 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16th (entrance of the Hierarch 9:00 a.m.) at Holy Myrrhbearers Orthodox Church 601 7 Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301 all are welcome.

    1-175 & 1-151 FA BN Reunion

    Camp Ripley

    Gathering of current and former soldiers and their families.

    Sarah Hart in Concert

    Sacred Heart Church

    The Concert: Join us Tuesday, July 18th
    for a free outdoor concert. Grammy-nominated
    composer and musician Sarah Hart will be with
    us for a night of music and storytelling.

    begins at 7 pm and runs until 8:30 pm.

