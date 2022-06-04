WHO WILL BE THE NEXT STAR FROM MINNESOTA?

Have you been singing in your shower since you were 12, and everyone says, "Wow! You should be on a talent show!" Now is your chance. The Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Competition is looking for the next great talent to cross its stage this year. I actually auditioned and was chosen as a semi-finalist when I was in high school. I won the night of my competition and moved on to the finals. Although I didn't win the finale, It was an incredibly exciting time for me, and I'm so glad I had the experience.

HOW IT WORKS

Every night during the State Fair at 6 pm, crowds gather at the famous Leinie Lodge Bandshell to watch this amazing show each year. The Amateur Talent Contest semifinals draw hundreds of fair guests to watch as singers, dancers, comedians, cloggers, bands, and just about any other kind of performer you can think of. The winners each night then get to perform at the Talent Contest Finals, which are held in the Grandstand on Sunday, September 4th. The final round of competition typically features 26 contestants competing for around $20,000 in cash prizes.

AUDITIONS

You must audition to be in this talent competition. Auditions will be held Monday, July 25th through Sunday, July 31st at the bandshell. They begin at 5:30 pm Monday through Friday, and at 11 am on Saturday and Sunday. To register for an audition time, click HERE now. All acts that audition that week will receive a letter in the mail letting them know if they have been chosen to be a semifinalist during the State Fair. It usually takes about a week to get all the results in. If you are chosen, you will be informed of the next step toward competition.

To see the list of all of the Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Winners from 1973 through 2021, click HERE.