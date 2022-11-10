REGIFTING SEEMS TO BE OKAY IN 2022

There used to be a 'stigma' about giving someone something that you've purchased that has been used before. We all like getting a brand new thing-a-ma-jig in a pretty box, sometimes with the tag still hanging off of it. But people are struggling this year with the economy. Prices are going up but people are making the same money they were years ago, and they just can't keep up. Many people are turning to E-commerce this holiday season to do their holiday shopping, which means it might be a great time for YOU to earn a little extra cash for your gifting plans this year.

Photo by Christelle BOURGEOIS on Unsplash Photo by Christelle BOURGEOIS on Unsplash loading...

SURVEY SAYS...

There's a survey by PR Newswire that says 78 percent of Americans are trying to save money this year, by shopping for used items through sites like OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist.

GOOD NEWS FOR US!

This is good news for me and thousands of other people who may have items in their homes that they are willing to sell, so they can earn some extra cash to buy gifts for their friends and family members.

Photo by Joshua Lam on Unsplash Photo by Joshua Lam on Unsplash loading...

FIND HIDDEN CASH FOR YOUR HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Do you have items in your home that you don't use, that maybe someone else would enjoy? It might be the right time to gather those items together, take some photos, do your research and offer them up for an affordable price for someone else. You'll not only be helping someone find just the right gift for their loved one, but you'll also help build up your own holiday fund.

CHECK YOUR CLOSETS

Do you have way too many shoes? Maybe you go shopping every weekend and have several dresses, shirts, or pants that you've never worn. For some reason or other, they just ended up pushed way back into a closet somewhere.

Other items that might be great gift ideas:

Purses

Shoes

Jewelry

Musical Gear

Go Pros or Digital Cameras

Video Games

Gaming Systems

Kitchen Gadgets

Memorabilia

Trading Cards

Vases

Picture Frames

Instruments

Sound Equipment

Furniture

TV's

WILL YOU BE OFFENDED?

I think it's great that people are more accepting of gifting and receiving used items. Will you be offended if you receive a used item if it's something you've really been longing for?

If you have items that are in excellent condition and have a lot of life left in them, I hope you'll enjoy finding these treasures in your home to share with others, as well as receiving a used gift if you get one this holiday season.

