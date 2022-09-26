Are You a Minnesotan Craving Soup? Try This Savory Soup Recipe

The weather dropped into the 50s last week and immediately the state of Minnesota collectively started craving soup. I'm part of that collective.

I am a soup girl through and through, I could live off nothing but different soups and chilis all winter long.

Last Friday, the cold and rainy weather was perfect for trying out a new soup recipe, and honestly, this might be my new all-time favorite. It was so easy and so hearty, it just screamed fall. I'm actually going to make another batch this week and freeze it so I have some on hand when I need emergency soup. (Yes, that is a real problem I run into in my life. Don't judge.)

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Things You Will Need:

5 cups of chicken broth (low sodium works best)

1 rotisserie chicken (pulled from the bone)

1 yellow onion (chopped)

5 celery stalks (chopped)

2 handfuls of carrots (either shredded or cut into chips)

1 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes

3/4 of a 6 oz can of tomato paste

3/4 cup frozen spinach

3 Tbsp of olive oil

1-2 tsp of poultry seasoning

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. To a large pot over medium heat, add olive oil, chopped onion, and chopped celery. Cook until just translucent. Add carrots, tomatoes, tomato paste, and poultry seasoning.

2. Add pulled rotisserie chicken and cook until everything is mixed and warmed to the same temperature. Add in the chicken broth and bring the mixture to a boil.

3. Once at a boil, reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

4. Five minutes before serving, add in frozen spinach, stir, and cover again.

5. Once the spinach is warmed up, serve with your favorite bread product (I love a good piece of pita) and enjoy!

Bonus step: make a TikTok of how excited you are for soup:

