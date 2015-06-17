Arch Allies Set to Entertain the Summertime By George Crowd

ST. CLOUD - Summertime by George is featuring a Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Journey tribute band tonight. Arch Allies has played all over the nation. Guitarist Kevin Todd says they've played everywhere from Florida to Washington State, and from Mexico to Canada. This is Arch Allies second year playing at Summertime by George. They start their set with hits from Styx and REO Speedwagon then, after a quick break and some wardrobe changes, end the night with the music of Journey. Todd says the band enjoys playing to the St. Cloud crowd.

For us we do enjoy playing to these bigger crowds as we tour across the upper Midwest, and this is a really good crowd to play to, so we really enjoy it. They show their appreciation. They do appreciate good entertainment. So we like to show our appreciation, give them 110%, which we do anyways every show. It's fun. We have a vocalist that is just off the charts. He is vocally spectacular and visually he's one of the best front guys I've worked with. It's fun to be up on stage with these quality musicians and entertainers that they are.

Arch Allies will hit the stage at 6:30 p.m. Before that you can listen to the local musical talents of The Graduates . This is the band's first time playing at Summertime by George. The band includes guitarists Logan Mehr, 13 year old drummer Bennett Velline, 15 year old bassist Travis Brattensorg along with Cathedral High School junior vocalist Ellie Theisen, and St. Joseph native guitarist Shane Brattensborg. They will be playing classic rock songs from the 60's, 70's, and 80's.

Upcoming Summertime By George Music Lineup

June 24th - Justin Ploof & The Throwbacks

July 1st - Martin Zellar

July 8th - Johnny Holm Band

July 15th - Lamont Cranston

July 22nd - GB Leighton

July 29th - Jeramiah James Korfe

August 5th - Pamela McNeill

August 12th - Collective Unconscious

August 19th - Chris Hawkey Band

August 26th - Fabulous Armadillos