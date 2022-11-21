Thanksgiving weekend is a busy one. Gatherings, travel, shopping, family time, we totally get it. That's why we are taking one thing off your plate while you add turkey to yours.

Dream Getaway 66 qualifying codes on Thanksgiving and Black Friday are going to be app exclusive. We will be sending out alerts on the River mobile app at the usual listening times (9:20 AM, 1:20 PM, and 4:20 PM) so you don't need to worry about missing the codes.

Elbows deep in a turkey, pulling a steaming hot pie out of an oven, driving to Grandma's house, being the hostess with the mostess, don't sweat it. The Dream Getaway codes will all be sent directly to you so you can enter them when you have a minute to do it.

Download the River mobile app to your phone, and make sure you are opted in for "Contest" alerts to get the codes sent directly to you. It's that simple to qualify to win the next Dream Getaway.

Get our free mobile app

One more Central Minnesotan will have their dream realized soon, and hopefully, it is you. Dream Getaways happen thanks to Bursch Travel, Line-X Protective Coatings & Truck Accessories, Scotty's Exteriors & SB Restoration, Bayer Built Woodworks, Arise Cares Home Care and Aging Services, East Side Glass, and Unique Movers.

Have a great Thanksgiving weekend from all of us at 96.7 The River, Central Minnesota's Greatest Hits!

