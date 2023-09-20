Apollo High School Ready to Unveil Renovated Stadium
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Apollo High School is ready to unveil its renovated stadium.
Friday night, September 22nd, the Apollo Eagles host Foley at 7:00 p.m.
Not only is it Apollo’s homecoming game, but a ribbon-cutting for the new stadium will happen before the game at 6:30.
The stadium upgrade includes a resurfaced track, artificial turf field, video scoreboard, and new pathway lighting.
Here’s a sneak peek at the upgrades:
