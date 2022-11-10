Another Man Charged With Soliciting a Child in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- Another Minnesota man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County.

Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Jansen of Pelican Rapids has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child.

According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force set up the profile of a teenage girl in an online chat room known for the solicitation of minors. On July 20th, court records show Jansen made contact with whom, he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Records show the conversation quickly turned sexual with Jansen initiating the conversation.

Jansen is also accused of sending pictures of his genitalia, asking for nude pictures in return, and soliciting the girl for sex.

Jansen was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 14th.

