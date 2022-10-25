Annual Project Connect Event Helping Homeless in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Homeless and at-risk central Minnesotans will have the opportunity to get some major help at an event in St. Cloud this week.
The 13th annual Project Connect event is coming to River’s Edge Convention Center on Thursday. The event helps people get back on their feet by providing services from various government and non-profit organizations all in one place.
People can get help that includes legal advice, veteran services, mental health resources, disability services, financial advice, and housing services. Additionally, people who attend can get more immediate help in the form of haircuts, blood pressure testing, vaccinations, doctor’s visits, and outdoor winter gear.
The free one-stop shop is sponsored by Tri-CAP and runs from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Free lunch and door prizes will also be available.
Project Homeless Connect was started in San Francisco in 2004 and now takes place in cities across the country.