Annual Project Connect Event Helping Homeless in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Homeless and at-risk central Minnesotans will have the opportunity to get some major help at an event in St. Cloud this week.

The 13th annual Project Connect event is coming to River’s Edge Convention Center on Thursday. The event helps people get back on their feet by providing services from various government and non-profit organizations all in one place.

Get our free mobile app

People can get help that includes legal advice, veteran services, mental health resources, disability services, financial advice, and housing services. Additionally, people who attend can get more immediate help in the form of haircuts, blood pressure testing, vaccinations, doctor’s visits, and outdoor winter gear.

The free one-stop shop is sponsored by Tri-CAP and runs from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Free lunch and door prizes will also be available.

Project Homeless Connect was started in San Francisco in 2004 and now takes place in cities across the country.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.