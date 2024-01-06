Annual Gun Show Getting Strong Turnout

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Weapons Collectors Association (MWCA) is holding its annual gun show this weekend and getting a strong turnout.

People can buy, sell, and trade at the show as well as look at antique and modern weapons, knives, accessories, and sporting collectibles. There is also themed jewelry, books, and paints. There is a $10 cost to attend but the fee gets you in on both days.

The show takes place at the St. Cloud Armory and runs until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

