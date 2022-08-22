Annual ‘Cookout With Cops’ Happening In Sartell This Week

SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Police Department will be firing up the grills this week for the annual "Cookout with Cops."

The event is for Sartell community members 55-years-old and older to spend some time getting to know local law enforcement on a personal level.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the free lunch the event also features speakers from the Sartell Fire Department, the Central MN Violent Offender Task Force, Stearns County Jail, and the Central MN Council on Aging.

The cookout will take place Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church.

Registration is not required but you are asked to RSVP in advance. Interested seniors are asked to call 258-7365 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.