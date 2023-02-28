Annual Campaign Raising Money for Central Minnesota Libraries

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Great River Regional Library is embracing spring with its annual fundraiser that kicks off next month.

The Locally Growin’ campaign kicks off Wednesday and runs through March 31st. Each library picks one wish item based on the needs of their branch and community and collects donations towards those goals during the month-long fundraiser.

Some of this year’s wish items include a picture book bin for Melrose, outdoor and nature programming in Waite Park, video games and board games in Paynesville, a visit from the U of M Raptor Center in St. Cloud, as well as a visit from the Minnesota Zoomobile and STEAM programming at several branches.

All donations go 100 percent to the branch of the donor’s choosing. Last year the campaign raised more than $26,000 for area libraries. Great River Regional Library operates over 30 branches across six central Minnesota counties.

