American Flags Across Minnesota to be Lowered in Honor of 911

Evelyn Peyton, ThinkStock

ST. PAUL -- Flags across the country will be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Patriot Day.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered that American flags at all state and federal buildings be lowered to observe the 21st anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks.

The National Day of Service and Remembrance serves as an opportunity to honor, remember, and mourn the people who lost or gave their lives in the attacks.

Flags will remain lowered until midnight on Monday.

