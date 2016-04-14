Allen Signs One-Day Contract to Retire a Viking

EDEN PRAIRIE -- Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen has signed a one-day contract with the team to officially retire as a Viking.

Allen spent six of his 12 NFL seasons in Minnesota, being named to the Pro Bowl four times from 2008-2013 -- including 22 sacks in 2011, coming up one shy of the NFL single-season record.

Allen's 85.5 sacks with the Vikings ranks third all-time in franchise history, behind Hall of Famers John Randle and Chris Doleman .

The 34-year-old announced his retirement on Twitter in February.