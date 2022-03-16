All Of The Acts Announced For The Ledge Amphitheater In Waite Park (So Far)

With the calendar turning to March, central Minnesotans can finally see the light at the end of the long, gray winter tunnel leading to spring. We are getting thundersnow this weekend, which also happened in December and I guess is just a thing now.

With all that being said... it's about to be concert season in Minnesota! This year will be the biggest yet for The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. Okay, it's just the second year but my point still stands.

I went to see the Beach Boys at The Ledge last summer and was blown away by how awesome the venue was, especially for one so new. Parking was easy, concessions were quick, seats were nice, great views. It was a great night.

Here's a look at all of the acts confirmed so far for The Ledge in 2022. We will update the list as more acts are announced.

MAY 28th:

HGTV Lodge At CMA Music Fest - Day 3 Jason Davis loading...

AARON LEWIS AND THE STATELINERS

Country singer Aaron Lewis will play a Saturday night show at the Ledge. Tickets start at $45 and are on sale now.

JUNE 11th:

The 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards -Inside STEVE EARLE- Getty Images for Americana Music loading...

TURNPIKE TROUBADORS WITH STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES AND THE OLD 97's

Turnpike Troubadors return from hiatus, joined by longtime country rocker Steve Earle and The Old 97's. Tickets on sale now.

JUNE 14th

Amazon Studios Presents Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Tender Bar" - Reception Getty Images loading...

Jackson Browne will appear in Waite Park for a Tuesday night show. Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.

JULY 5th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Sheryl Crow will bring her summer tour to Waite Park on July 5th with guests Keb' Mo' and Southern Avenue. Tickets on sale March 25th.

JULY 29th

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

BONNIE RAITT WITH MAVIS STAPLES

Twelve-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt is joined by two-time Grammy winner (and 2022 nominee) Mavis Staples. Tickets are on sale now with a cost of $80.

SEPTEMBER 12th

Rock in Rio 2019 - Day 3 Getty Images loading...

GOO GOO DOLLS WITH BLUE OCTOBER

The Goo Goo Dolls join forces with Blue October. Tickets are on sale now and start at $45.