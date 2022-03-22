‘Alice in Chains’ Announced for State Fair Grandstand
We have been getting some Grandstand shows announced for the Minnesota state fair slowly, but surely. Most recently 'Alice in Chains' has been announced along with 'Breaking Benjamin' along with special guest, 'Bush' for the opening day of the fair which is Thursday, August 25th.
(Alice in Chains) released its debut album, “Facelift,” in 1990, featuring the hit “Man in the Box,” which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1992 and went on to be the second-most played song on mainstream rock radio of the decade 2010-2019.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25th and will have a range of price points from $36-$79 including some General Admission pit tickets. Remember, the pit tickets do not include a seat. So, before buying those, make sure you are ready and willing to be standing the entire show.
For more information on this and other Grandstand shows that have been announced so far, check out the state fair website. Ticket purchase links are also included.
It's the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and this year it looks like there's a good chance that we will be able to "get together" like a normal fair. Compared to the last two years that have looked a bit different thanks to the pandemic.
