ALES for ALS Fundraiser at Bad Habit Brewing in St. Joseph

Got some time on June 3rd? If you do, head on out to Bad Habit brewery in St. Joseph for a fundraiser for ALS research.

Ales for ALS is a fundraiser and community support event along with a release of a new cream ale... Haulin' ALS. Great name, right? The fundraiser and beer release will happen June 3rd, from 2-7pm at Bad Habit located at 25 College Ave N in St. Joseph.

What can you expect, other than beer, obviously?

From the event page on Facebook:

$1 of every pint of our specialty brewed Ales for ALS beer will be donated to The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI). The largest drug discovery lab in the world focused solely on finding treatments for ALS. Kickstarting Community Support!

Family-friendly festivities

Food available by The Rusty Grill

Music performed by Galaxy Road and The Locals

Rootbeer Floats w/ vanilla ice cream from The Wandering Cow

Opportunities to support our neighbors living with ALS.

ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease) is a very rare condition with less than 20,000 cases diagnosed per year. Treatment can help, but there is no cure for this disease. Treatments also depend on the stage of the disease. If you or your family have been affected by ALS, you know how debilitating it can be. Research and therapy is ongoing, and these fundraisers really can help.