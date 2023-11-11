Albany Falls In State Football Tournament

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton proved to be too much for the Albany Huskies in the Class 3-A Football quarterfinals Friday night. The Huskies lost 33-6. Albany's lone score came in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Olson to Hunter Hamann.

In the Class A football quarter final Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa defeated Mayer Lutheran 28-6 to advance. They will take on Minneota on November 18th at U.S. Bank Stadium at 11:00 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL:

Annandale came from two games down to defeat Wadena-Deer Creek 3-2 in the Class 2-A Consolation Semifinal (22-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11). Presley Kenning led Annandale with 27 kills.

