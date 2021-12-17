After 2 Year Hiatus, Holidazzle is Back in Minnesota This Weekend

There are a few things that I look forward to each winter season. And some of them... actually most of them were cancelled for the last couple of years due to the pandemic. It's time to get back to some normalcy that most people like during those cold winter months.

This weekend, Holidazzle parade will be back in Loring Park in Minneapolis. There are parking directions and also what to expect on their website. There will also be a fireworks display after the parade. That will get you into the holiday spirit!

There will also be some vendors around the park with some fun things to purchase. Maybe some last minute Christmas gifts? Great things for the whole family, rides, some photo ops, some food and beverages and just outdoor mingling.

The hope is that after this year- with somewhat in-person activities, that next year will allow Holidazzle to go back to normal. But this year, at least there are some in-person activities. It's nice to see some things going towards more normalcy.

