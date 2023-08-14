Afraid Of Snakes? Meet ‘Hope The Community Snake’ in St. Joseph Minnesota

MEET HOPE - THE COMMUNITY SNAKE

Have you met Hope? The community snake that lives at Klinefelter Park in St. Joseph, Minnesota?

As someone who loves to paint rocks, I thought this was a great way to bring the community together in a very sweet way.

Photo by Katie Schwegel Photo by Katie Schwegel loading...

COMMUNITY RESPONDS POSITIVELY

At the head of this snake made of painted rocks by community members, you'll see a sign that reads:

"Meet Hope...Our Community snake; Here to spread love, peace & kindness. Add a rock, and watch her grow; kids and adults.

Made by Big Hearts Little Hands Daycare.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

ADD YOUR ROCK TO HOPE OR START YOUR OWN

Pictured above are some rocks that I've painted over the past couple of years. I've given all of these to my friends and loved ones, but now I really want to add one to Hope. Other People are busy adding to the snake as well. Hope the Community Snake started out with just 14 rocks, and now because of people jumping in on the fun and adding their creatively painted rocks, Hope has grown to 73 rocks!

Photo by Katie Schwegel Photo by Katie Schwegel loading...

Katie Schwegel and her daycare kids came up with this great idea and worked on the poster and rocks. There have been a few issues of people stealing the head of Hope; but what happens? Someone who cares creates and paints a new one. Many people have left comments about Hope:

"These rocks bring hope to so many. Everyone has things happening in their life, and if a simple painted rock can make someone smile, even for just a moment, then it's worth it." `Kent

"Now that I know it's there, I'll contribute to it. Kindness wins in the end. Just keep being awesome." ~Jenn

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash loading...

WHAT ABOUT YOUR OWN PARK SNAKE IN YOUR CITY?

I would like to challenge everyone to start their own Hope Snake at their local area neighborhood park. A fun activity for kids to get outside, take a walk, and then have a fun and creative activity to complete at home; and another reason to go to the park another day to add their rock to the snake. If you decide to start your own Hope Community Snake, please let me know! Send your pictures to kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com. I would love to see what you create!!!!

