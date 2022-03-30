Adult Easter Egg Hunt Set For Waite Park In April

Tired of watching the kids run around the yard on Easter having all the fun? Well, I have good news for you: the Sauk Rapids Area Jaycees are hosting an "Adult Easter Egg Hunt" in Waite Park on April 23rd.

The event will be held at Waite Park Community Park, which is located just off of 13th Avenue North in Waite Park. It is set to last two hours from 5-7 p.m. and is open to adults over the age of eighteen.

The event flyer advertises beverages, gift cards and candy and notes that anyone hoping to drink alcohol at the event must be 21.

There will also be a post-event social featuring drinks and appetizers at Zaffiro's.