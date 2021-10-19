Adopt the Happiest Dog Ever! Meet Oliver

We talked to Kate from Tri County Humane Society this morning about a very special dog that needs a home and family to call his own. Check out Oliver! Bring all this joy into your home.

Say hello to Oliver. This sweet boy arrived due to some concerns with his health. Was found to have significant abnormalities in his knees. Has been responding well to pain medication while in the shelter.

Will need long term pain management plan developed with family veterinarian that includes prescriptions. Although a bit timid upon arrival, he has quickly warmed up and stolen the hearts of shelter staff. Despite his age and mobility issues, he is bright and happy. Gets excited for attention from people.

He has been around children and cats in the past and did well. Previous owner said he wasn't great with other dogs, but doesn't seem to react to any dogs in the shelter setting. Slow and proper introductions over time are ideal to set everyone up for success.

Lots of cozy plush beds and mostly one-level living will be easiest on this old man's joints. The use of a joint supplement such as Cosequin is recommended long term as well. This easy-going, snuggle bug can't wait to meet his new family. Weighs just over 35 pounds.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

