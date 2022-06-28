Adopt Redford, He Needs A Home And Best Friend

Meet Redford! This dog has been selected to receive a FREE initial training consult with Prodigy Pups Training Dog Training. A generous donor for Kira's Fund will cover the cost of this consult with the goal of keeping dogs and their adopters happy and content through professional training.

Get our free mobile app

This handsome boy arrived at TCHS as a stray, so we don't know his history. Redford is an energetic dog who loves people and playtime. He loves to chase toys and balls, but doesn't quite know how to fetch yet! He would love a fenced-in yard or a hiking buddy to keep him moving!

Though he adores human attention, Redford has instigated some quarrels with other dogs and doesn't seem to enjoy their company in the shelter environment. It may be best that he go to a home without other dogs.

However, there was one dog he didn't seem to mind, so perhaps he's just very picky about who his friends are! A meet-and-greet with any of his new family's resident dogs is required prior to adoption.

We don't know if he's met children or cats, so slow introductions are recommended. With his energy and selective nature with other dogs, a home without cats may be best. He may not do well with young children who don't know to respect his personal space. Redford would benefit from positive reinforcement training and lots of toys to keep him busy.

Ask us for tips! He is very treat-motivated, and his favorite is squeeze cheese. Treats, toys, and other supplies are available in our Re-Tail Shoppe! Redford is "Red-y" to bust out of the shelter and start his new life!

Come meet him today! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had

Tell Us You're From Minnesota (Without Saying You're From Minnesota