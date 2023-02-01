Administrative Shakeup at District 742

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A management reorganization at District 742 will lead to lower kindergarten class sizes.

In an effort to reduce staff salaries in the Executive, Director, and Coordinator positions, the district is planning the following reorganization:

Superintendent Laurie Putnam announced that Jason Harris, formerly the principal of Tech High School, has been appointed the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education.

Superintendent Putnam says Harris’ leadership is needed in the Secondary Schools.

Principal Harris has built strong relationships inside our school communities. His strategic leadership will guide our secondary schools toward higher academic achievement and increased opportunities for all students.

Nikki Hansen has been appointed Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education. Hansen is currently the Principal of Talahi Elementary and has been employed by the school district since 2008.

Superintendent Putnam says Hansen’s experience will yield results at the Elementary level.

Principal Hansen’s long tenure in our school district provides a powerful depth of leadership for our elementary schools that will support our focus on improving academic outcomes.

In addition, Mike Rivard, currently the Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education will become the Assistant Superintendent of Education Services, overseeing the special education, English language, and alternative programs.

The staffing changes, in addition to expected retirements and resignations, will help the district to commit to kindergarten class sizes ranging from 18-21 students, as opposed to the 22-24 students in current classes.

The changes go into effect on July 1st, 2023.

