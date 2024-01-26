Actor Timothee Chalamet Visits Minnesota High School for Research

It's always fun to see when celebrities show up in Minnesota. It gives us a little bit of Hollywood in our area of the world.

Get our free mobile app

Actor Timothee Chalamet is going to be portraying Bob Dylan in a biopic. And if you think about and look at Chalamet, he really has been perfectly cast in this role. The hard thing about playing someone like this is the fact that he is still alive, and it could be super challenging to do this correctly and justly. On the other hand, it would be great to be able to talk to the person, in this case Bob Dylan, and maybe some members of his family and check out how he grew up. What experiences he had, how he was viewing the world at the time, and what played into his very poetic style of writing and performing.

Chalamet most recently was in the film Wonka. The film has garnered some great success at the box office over the last few weeks. He was also in Dune.

It was announced that Chalamet would be portraying Bob Dylan in a biopic titles A Complete Unknown, but there has been no release date announced as of yet. Filming i set to begin early this year, right now he is just doing some recon to get a sense of Dylan's early life.

This included attending a rehearsal for a play at Hibbing High School. This is the same school that Bob Dylan attended.

The fact that Chalamet will be taking on the singing duties is a break from movies such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis where there was a blending of the actual artist's voice with the actor's voice.

I am looking forward to seeing this biopic, and I'm hoping Timothee Chalamet does as well as I feel he will. The director is James Mangold who also directed the Johnny Cash film Walk the Line with Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">