According To Our Dogs, Dinnertime Is Dinnertime, Dammit

If you have a dog or digs, chances are you run into this every year about this time. It happens every year when we fall back an hour. Our dog Astro just doesn't seem to comprehend the time change and is very insistent that it's dinnertime, no ifs, ands or buts about it.

When Astro's internal clock says it's time to eat, he just sits and stares at you like "Don't you know what time it is?" Even as a puppy, he would give me the dinnertime stare down at exactly 6 0'clock demanding to be fed.

The same thing with our other dog, Zoey. When it's time to eat, it's time to eat. No excuses. Really, you can't expect your dogs to understand the concept of changing the time twice a year. I don't even understand why it's a thing.

A dog loving person just can't help but feel sorry for the poor pups. Especially, when the both come and sit right in front off you and never break their stare.

It's funny how they never balk at eating an hour earlier in the Spring. They just keep quiet probably thinking we screwed up feeding them early.

According to the experts, you are not supposed to wait the entire hour before feeding your dog. Make it 15 minutes a day until they're used to the new Standard Time schedule. This may ease them into the schedule change a bit less painfully. No one looks forward to dinnertime more than your dog, right?

