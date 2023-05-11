A ‘Worm Warning’ Has Been Issued By The National Weather Service For Minnesota

IS THIS REAL?

I've lived in Minnesota for most of my life, and I don't think I've ever heard of or received a Worm Warning until today.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS

The Worm Warning states that areas along and south of I -94 can expect to see, smell and step on many worms this morning, and to 'proceed with caution.' When I saw the National Weather Service issued a Worm Warning, I wasn't sure what to think. But the comments about the Worm Warning are pretty darn funny.

If you didn't receive the Worm Warning, here it is:

MINNESOTANS RESPOND WITH HUMOR!

What do Minnesotans do when they get a Worm Warning? Have fun with it. These are some of the comments so far this morning:

Didn't have this on my weather BINGO card ~Tom L.

If we get some strong gusts, could we get a wormnado? ~Survivingnotthriving

These robins are going to have a feast this morning. ~ Natalie

It must be due to global worming. ~Michelle

Thanks for the worming! ~Jeff

Close the schools! ~All Hat No Cattle

Was there a Worm Watch? Or did we go straight to the Worm Warning? ~Tommerdal

It's almost like the Simpson's Whacking Day episode...and its the day after said day.~Brian

As someone planning to move to Minneapolis, PLEASE EXPLAIN. Do I need to NOT live south of 94 for this reason? ~SD Native

Strong winds? Rotating wormulimbus? Call it a Wormnado! ~Name Can't Be Blank

Heart Worming ~Einhver helvítis gaur

