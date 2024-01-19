A New Minnesota Resident Applauds the Ice Fishing Community

There have been a lot of things that have impressed me since I moved to Minnesota last September. And I’m not talking about the state’s beauty, I’m talking about the people.

If you’ve never moved to a new area, let alone a new state, there’s a bit of apprehension about where you’ll be living and the people you’ll be living around.

Minnesotans have been very welcoming to my wife and I since we’ve been here. The cultures are a lot different from what we’re used to in North Carolina and Virginia.

There has been one group of Minnesotans I’ve been especially impressed with, that’s the Ice Fishing Community. For the record I’ve never been Ice Fishing, and I’m not sure I will. But I requested to join the Facebook group Ice Fishing Minnesota because I wanted to at least learn about this popular past time.

Again, not knowing much about Ice Fishing, I’m for sure watching from the outside. The thing I’ve noticed is those in the Ice Fishing World feel comfortable in asking each other for help and answers, and there’s always a good number of responses to the question that has been presented.

I’m aware that “Q&A” is big reason Facebook groups were created, and I’m a member of several, but not all seem as accommodating as what I’ve seen from the Ice Fishing Community.

The questions can range from "how’s the ice or fishing at a certain location" to the tips people offer to get a better result from the equipment being used. I’m not naive enough to think that there’s not some “snarky” responses from time to time, but as I read through the questions and answers trying to learn, I see an eager community who is welcoming, and they want everyone to get the maximum joy out of the experience.

Maybe I’m wrong about my conclusion, but to this point I haven’t seen much evidence of that. Like I said before I don’t know if I’ll ever take up Ice Fishing, but if I do, I feel like there’s a whole community of people who will help along the way.

