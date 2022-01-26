Wendy Hendricks, owner of Hendricks Marketing and Agency North Real Estate, and I have teamed up to bring you some of the outstanding local businesses that are working hard to be a part of our local communities.

Today, we visited with a fellow Entrepreneur in the artistic world. Guytano Magno is a photographer, who makes his job capturing your story through pictures and videos. Whether it be with more traditional camera techniques, or by drone, Guy says that capturing your story through photos is by far, the best thing he's ever done.

GUY'S TAKE ON BEING SUCCESSFUL AT LOCAL BUSINESS

To listen to the interview with Guy, click on the player below.

GUY MAKES YOU LOOK GOOD THROUGH EVOCATIVE IMAGERY

Guy's job is to make you look good, so by telling your story and the story of your business, he uses evocative imagery to tell the story of YOU, by capturing your personality, style, and ideas through photos.

You may have heard his name before, as he is the owner of his own advertising agency and a few other companies like Gathertablecompany, and Kinder Coffee Lab, which will have their new coffee shop opening soon on Cooper Avenue.

Wendy reached out to Guy and he answered:

"Being overseas is so fun for me. I take every chance I can to go on trips with my camera. One of the sweetest memories I have was being able to travel to Africa and The Middle East to shoot for a missions organization. It was an incredible trip with some incredible people."

Guy works with an amazing group of creative people that guide their Clients together as a group and finds that when you have a fun, relaxed photography experience, your photos turn out beautifully. He says his team will help you figure out where and how to use those images to maximize your goals.

