A Fitting Final Tribute For A Former St. Cloud Business Owner
A long-time Central Minnesota business owner got a fitting tribute Monday. One of the former owners of Andy's Towing got a final ride on Monday, and his former business shared it on social media.
According to his online obituary, Andrew "Andy" R. Hovanes, "Andy and his brothers, Jerry and Steve, owned and operated Andy’s Towing in St. Cloud until 2006, he belonged to the Minnesota Towing Association, Wisconsin and Iowa Towing Association, was a member of both TRAA and the St Cloud Metro Lions club and he was proud to be a member in the Towing Hall of Fame. Andy was also a member of the Sauk Rapids Fire Department, from 1963 to 2001. He held many positions there including, Secretary, Captain, second assistant Chief, first assistant Chief, and Chief for 12 years. After he retired from the Fire Department, he became a member of Engine Company #2"
Tow truck operators from across the area and state showed up to pay their respects to Andy on Monday.
While all the operators were in town Monday, residents of Central Minnesota took to social media, wondering aloud why there were so many tow trucks in the area.
Andy's Towing has been around for more than 75 years and has more than 40 trucks in its fleet, and is located on Lincoln Ave here in St. Cloud. You can learn more about Andy's Towing by heading here.
