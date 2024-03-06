A Competitive Eater Just Munched Their Way Through Minnesota

How is that New Year's resolution going? If you are trying to lose to weight, you might want to avoid hanging out with Randy Santel. The competitive eater from Wisconsin was eating his way through Minnesota taking on various eating challenges as he went. Here are the challenges that we know that he took on when he was here in the #BoldNorth.

Randy was in Duluth on Monday for the Big Daddy’s Burger Challenge at Big Daddy's Burgers. (Challenge Completed)

Pro eater Randy Santel is going for his largest and toughest food challenge victory in a very long time!! I’m at Big Daddy's Burgers, Duluth in Duluth, Minnesota going for overall win #1236 versus Big Daddy’s Burger Challenge!! I’ve got 1 hour to feast on ELEVEN 1/2 pound beef hamburger patties stacked and layered with lots of American cheese and bacon slices, served with 2lbs of Big Daddy’s hand-cut fries. I’m trying to win my $58 bacon cheeseburger meal free plus a sweet t-shirt and spot on the Wall of Fame!! Thanks everybody for tuning in and watching!!

Get our free mobile app

On Sunday Randy was in Tower taking on a huge pizza challenge! (unknown if the challenge was completed)

BIG thank you to everyone who came up today to watch me take on the 24-Inch “Bamboozler” Pizza Challenge at The Vermilion Club in Tower, Minnesota on Lake Vermilion!! Sorry also for even mentioning that I’d try to livestream. Tower, MN is 1 hour south of Canada and let’s just say it’s all about nature up here and not phone or computer usage haha I had one hour to finish a 24” diameter pizza split into fourths. I got Chicken Alfredo, Taco, Buffalo Chicken, and their House Special (Supreme). I was trying to beat the 22-minute time record just for fun, and to win my $60 pizza free, a sweet t-shirt, and the top spot on their Wall of Fame!! The video will post in a few weeks and I hope you all enjoy it!! I do hope to livestream the big burger challenge tomorrow at 6pm in Duluth. I think there should be a strong internet connection around there!!

On Saturday night Randy was in Aitkin, taking on the “Dough-Zone” Calzone Challenge at Rosallini’s. (challenge completed)

Pro eater Randy Santel is going for overall eating challenge victory #1234 at Rosallini's in Aitkin, Minnesota!! I’m taking on Rosallini’s new 6lb / 96oz “Dough-Zone” Calzone Challenge and I’ve got just 45 minutes to finish everything!! There is 1.5lbs of dough filled with almost 2lbs of cheese, 1lb of homemade red pizza sauce, and 7 meat & healthy vegetables that are normally on their “Gobbler” Pizza. I’m trying to become the first champion to win my $49.99 calzone meal free plus a sweet T-shirt and the first spot on Rosallini’s Wall of Fame!! Thanks everybody for tuning in and watching!!

On Friday night Randy was in Pine River taking on the Roger's Burger Challenge at Bite's Grill and Bar.

Pro eater Randy Santel going for overall food challenge win #1233 at Bites Grill & Bar in Pine River, Minnesota!! I’m taking on Roger’s Burger Challenge and have just 30 minutes to feast on four 1/2 pound beef hamburger patties stacked and layered with cheese slices, bacon, healthy vegetables, and onion rings, surrounded by 2lbs of tater tots and battered fries. I’m hoping to become just the 3rd champion to win my $49.95 cheeseburger meal free plus a sweet t-shirt or hat and a spot on Bites’ Wall of Fame!! Thanks everybody for tuning in and watching!! (Challenge Completed)

I just back to Friday, as you can see, Randy, has been busy! You can follow along on his journey across the US competing in various eating challenges at bars and restaurants. You can follow Randy here.

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker