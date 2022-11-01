A CentraCare Nurse In St. Cloud Made THE Cutest Costumes For Babies In NICU [GALLERY]

A CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital Registered Nurse made sure that the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) didn't miss out on Halloween by creating adorable costumes for all the little ones spending the holiday under the hospital's care. The cuteness is almost unbearable!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Hendrix as a baby pumpkin!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Sutton as Pac Man with ghosts!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Addison the butterfly!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Phillip and Douglas the twin Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Jaxson the Ninja Turtle!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Niklaus the furry critter!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Gabriel the Incredible!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Remi the Cookie Monster!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Lloyd as Elmo!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Ellory the sweet old lady!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Cooper the bumble bee!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Lloyd as Captain America!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Ellianna the mermaid!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Luke as Batman!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Lincoln the baby pumpkin!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Luca the pumpkin!

PHOTO: Ashli Overlund, CentraCare

Henry the Ninja Turtle!

The St. Cloud Hospital's NICU features "24/7 coverage by neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners and specialized nurses. The team also may include a case manager, social worker, dietitian, developmental specialist, breastfeeding consultant and others."

The rooms feature advanced monitoring and technology, a family zone, overhead music to support the growth and development of the baby and even a webcam for family and friends to view the baby from anywhere in the world.