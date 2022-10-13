Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:

Get our free mobile app

Because if anyone is going to really help it's those who have experienced our harsh winters and have learned a thing or two through the years. It's seeing things like this that I love, Minnesotans helping other fellow Minnesotans. Granted there always seems to be a disagreement or two among the good advice so I took the time to find the better advice to pass it along and here are the 8 helpful tips Minnesota home owners will want or need to prepare for the cold weather that will be here before we know it.

1. Clean Gutters:

As suggested by EP_612 it's a good idea to do this after leaves fall and before the snow falls. Clogged gutters can cause countless problems and can be a breeding ground for insects and even mice, ick, no thank you!

Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash Photo by Phil Hearing on Unsplash loading...

2. Turn off Exterior Faucets & Drain Them:

Growing up in the country I have known for as long as I can remember the importance of turning off your exterior faucets. Also drain hoses before storing them away as that can make a big mess otherwise. But well explained by twi_57103:

When you turn off your exterior faucets, drain them. Turn off water inside, then open the valve outside so the water empties and stops flowing.

Photo by Harry Grout on Unsplash Photo by Harry Grout on Unsplash loading...

3. Pick Up Fallen Leaves

Anyone who has had to rake leaves, knows what a chore that can be if you only have a rake and bags to be filled. But there is an important reason and some have learned that lesson the hard way, as DriftkingRfc added in the suggestions:

don't let the fall leaves stay on your yard, come next spring you'll have dead grass spots

Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash loading...

4. Put Plastic on Windows:

This was a suggestion from Eeeeeeeeeeeeeek12 and as they say, this is more a suggestion if you have an older house with older windows. But it truly can save you bundles in the end.

Get our free mobile app

5. Winterize Stored Gasoline:

Some might go, what? While others will understand. If you are a home owner good chance you have plenty you are storing for the winter that uses gas. Lawn mowers, leaf blowers and weed wackers to name a few. There was a suggestion saying to bring in liquids from unheated garage, but do NOT bring in oil or gasoline into your home. Puzzleboxed gives the best advice, stating,

If you're storing gasoline over winter you should put some stabilizer in it. Freezing and thawing can make it age and expire faster, but stabilizer will counteract that.

Photo by Madelynn Woods on Unsplash Photo by Madelynn Woods on Unsplash loading...

6. Get Door Draft Stoppers:

Some of the small things really do make a difference in the winter, such as this suggestion by CMC_Conman

There are many different kinds to choose from...but in case you haven't heard of these or seen them, here's a cute one I found.

Photo by marwood via Amazong Photo by marwood via Amazon loading...

7. Check Furnace:

Puzzleboxed gives more great advice, saying;

Make sure your furnace works, and if you haven't had it inspected consider hiring someone to come take a look at it to make sure it's in good working order. The last thing you want is for it to fail mid-winter. You'd probably need to rush out and buy a space heater to hold you over until a repair guy could fit you in.

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash loading...

8. Make sure Snow Blower WORKS!

Lastly, and probably one of the biggest for anyone joining us in Minnesota for their first winter, as told plain and simple by two Minnesotans. First lezoons writes:

Start your snowblower and make sure it works now.

followed up by LukePendergrass saying;

Photo by Mike Cox on Unsplash Photo by Mike Cox on Unsplash loading...

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage