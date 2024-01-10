9 Healing Plants To Grow Indoors That Aren’t Pot

Happy winter! Or not.

As the weather outside continues to get frightful-er, you might be inspired to convert to hermitism. It sounds glorious to me! And anything I can do to avoid having to venture out into...*shudders*..."society"...is even gooder! Blossom your inner-hippie by planting and growing your own medicine!

9 Healing Plants to Grow Indoors This Winter

#1: Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera (Photo by pisauikan on Unsplash) Aloe Vera (Photo by pisauikan on Unsplash) loading...

The classic. As a dumb kid growing up in BFE (Northern Minnesota division), every time I burned myself, mom would snap off some aloe vera (after wondering out loud why she couldn't have just had a back rub that day years prior). Worked like a charm! It also works on irritated skin and even helps with digestion!

#2: Jiaogulan

Jiaogulan Photo by Margaret Jaszowska on Unsplash) Jiaogulan (Photo by Margaret Jaszowska on Unsplash) loading...

First: gesundheit. Second: it's pronounced je-ow-gu-laan. Use the leaves to make tea to get a similar effect to ginseng for gooder brayn funkshun.

Get our free mobile app

#3: Lavender

Lavender Photo by Daiga Ellaby on Unsplash) Lavender (Photo by Daiga Ellaby on Unsplash) loading...

Legendary for stress reduction and relaxation...and you don't even have to smoke it! Use it for tea, in baked goods (Great British Bake Off, anyone?), and for aromatherapy.

#4: Mint

Mint Photo by Shaun Meintjes on Unsplash) Mint (Photo by Shaun Meintjes on Unsplash) loading...

It's not just for Mint Juleps and fresher breath! Make a tea out of it for gooder digestion, to soothe sore throats, and to help reduce fevers.

#5: Lemon Balm

Lemon Balm Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash) Lemon Balm (Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash) loading...

Another one that helps you chill, without getting high. Lemon balm aids in digestion, too!

#6: Moringa

Moringa Photo by Neha Maheen Mahfin on Unsplash) Moringa (Photo by Neha Maheen Mahfin on Unsplash) loading...

I've never heard of this one, either. Moringa helps tame inflammation.

#7: Oregano

Oregano...really! Photo by Dayana Brooke on Unsplash) Oregano...really! (Photo by Dayana Brooke on Unsplash) loading...

It's not just for spaghetti sauce (but it does rule for that!). Oregano helps with digestion. And if you're Cheech & Chong in the 70s, you claim it's pot and can sell it to teenagers!

#8: Rosemary

Rosemary Photo by Babette Landmesser on Unsplash) Rosemary (Photo by Babette Landmesser on Unsplash) loading...

Do you have problems burping and farting all the time? More accurately: do your coworkers have problems with you burping and farting all the time? Get yourself some rosemary. It helps to relieve gas and bloating.

#9 Thyme

Thyme Photo by Anja Junghans on Unsplash) Thyme (Photo by Anja Junghans on Unsplash) loading...

It's not just for herb-related jokes! Use it in tea, sprinkle onto dishes, or mix it in with salads for digestive help. It can also help relieve cold symptoms!

H/T: Reader's Digest

Remove These from Your Bedroom to Relax More If you're bedroom isn't comfortable and help you relax then you should look at removing some of these items, so your space works better for you. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins